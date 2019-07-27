Americans love #SharkWeek
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 7/31/19, 11:13 am
The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati is catching the “Shark Week” wave by giving each baby born there this week a “Baby Shark” onesie. In celebration of the Discovery Channel’s immensely popular annual event, the hospital also created an Instagram filter and the social media hashtag #BabySharkWeek.
What’s the big deal? The Discovery Channel has aired a week of shark-themed programming once a year since 1988, and it has since become a cultural phenomenon with 20 hours of original material now broadcast in 72 countries. Even Kellogg’s is getting in on the action this year, releasing a “Baby Shark”–themed limited edition cereal. Last year’s Shark Week was the channel’s highest-rated in three years, with nearly 35 million viewers.
Dig deeper: Read Marty VanDriel’s review of a documentary about Christian surfer Bethany Hamilton’s recovery from a shark attack. Did you miss the YouTube sensation “Baby Shark Dance” the first time around? There’s no better time to get it stuck in your head than Shark Week.
