Americans head to the polls

Dixville Notch, N.H., marked the 60th anniversary of its local custom of casting ballots just after midnight on Election Day. In another year, the town's five voters would celebrate with food and media attention, but the coronavirus pandemic canceled those plans. Some 12 miles south, voters in Millsfield, N.H., also turned out to cast 21 ballots in the first moments of Nov. 3.

How is voting going so far? The pandemic has left its mark on voting around the country, as polling places enforce varied mask requirements and force people to wait 6 feet apart in lines. By mid-afternoon on Monday, states were dealing with the usual hiccups: Ohio and Georgia saw some technical glitches, voters encountered long lines early in the day, and a few polling places opened late. North Carolina election officials voted on Tuesday to keep four polling places open longer than planned after a late start. Some voters planned to cast their ballots and get home as quickly as possible out of concern for riots and unrest after the results start coming in. Nearly 102 million people cast ballots before Election Day—73 percent of the total turnout in 2016.

Dig deeper: Follow the results throughout the night at WORLD’s Election Center 2020.