American woman kidnapped in Uganda rescued

Ugandan authorities on Sunday confirmed they rescued an American woman and her driver after they were kidnapped from a national park last week. The two “are in good health,” Ugandan police tweeted. Gunmen abducted Kimberly Endicott and her Ugandan driver on Tuesday during a game drive in the popular Queen Elizabeth National Park. The kidnappers later demanded a $500,000 ransom. Security forces rescued the two from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, government spokesman Ofwono Opondo said, adding the kidnappers escaped. It remains unclear if anyone paid the ransom.

“God bless them and their families!” President Donald Trump tweeted. He urged Uganda to find the kidnappers.