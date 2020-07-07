American student released from Egyptian prison

Mohamed Amashah, a dual Egyptian-American national, returned home to New Jersey Monday after nearly 500 days in Egypt’s Tora prison without trial. The U.S.-based Freedom Initiative group, which represented Amashah, said he recused his Egyptian citizenship as a condition for his release. The U.S. government pressured Egypt over his release during the pandemic, especially due to Amashah’s asthma and autoimmune disease.

Why was he arrested? Authorities detained the medical student in March last year after he held a poster that read “Freedom for all the political prisoners” at Cairo’s Tahrir Square. He faced charges of misusing social media and aiding a terrorist group. Earlier in May, Egypt freed Reem Mohamed Desouky, a Pennsylvania-based dual national who was held for 10 months for criticizing the Egyptian government on Facebook.

