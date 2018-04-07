American pastor disavows charges in Turkish court

The trial of American pastor and missionary Andrew Brunson began Monday in Turkey. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback were present.

Turkish authorities indicted Brunson in March on espionage and terrorism-related charges. He served as a pastor in Turkey for 23 years until his arrest and detainment in late 2016. If convicted, he faces up to 35 years in prison.

“I want the whole truth to be revealed,” Brunson told the court, the Hürriyet Daily News reported. “I reject all the accusations in the indictment. I haven’t been involved in any illegal activity.”

His attorney called the allegations totally unfounded.

Brunson’s arrest came just months after an attempted coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which Erdogan blamed on followers of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gülen, who has lived in exile in the United States since 1999. The Turkish government rounded up many of Gülen’s followers after the coup attempt, but Brunson denies any connection with the cleric.

“The first thing to acknowledge about this trial is that it is not based in the rule of law,” International Christian Concern Advocacy Manager Nate Lance said. “These are clearly trumped up charges that are meant to force a type of prisoner exchange: Andrew Brunson for Gülen.”

Jacqueline Furnari, Brunson’s daughter, told Voice of the Martyrs Radio she doesn’t know what to expect from the trial. “We’re praying for a good outcome here,” she said. She asked others to keep her father, family, attorneys, and the judge in prayer, as well.

The U.S. State Department expressed optimism in a statement about the case Monday: “We have seen no credible evidence that Mr. Brunson is guilty of a crime and are convinced that he is innocent. We believe that Turkey is a state bound by the rule of law, and we have faith in the Turkish people’s commitment to justice. We hope that the judicial system in Turkey will resolve his case in a timely, fair, and transparent manner.”

The Turkish judge ordered Brunson to remain in prison until his second hearing resumes in May.