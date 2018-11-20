American missionary killed on remote Indian island

An isolated Indian tribe often hostile to outsiders has killed an American Christian missionary from Alabama, Indian police said Wednesday. John Allen Chau, 26, paid local fishermen to help him get to North Sentinel Island, the Andaman Sheekha reported. North Sentinel is part of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands at the converging point of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea. It is illegal to visit the island, which is believed to have as many as 150 inhabitants. The Sentinelese tribesmen shot arrows at Chau once he set foot on the island on Saturday, Agence France-Presse reported. Local police said they arrested seven fishermen for helping Chau make the trip, which occurred on Saturday.

Chau, according to a Reuters source who had access to his notes, wrote that he was “doing this to establish the kingdom of Jesus on the island. … Do not blame the natives if I am killed.”