American dies from coronavirus

At least 27 foreigners in China have contracted the coronavirus. A U.S. citizen in the country died of the disease on Thursday, and a Japanese national also has died, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday. The rapidly spreading outbreak has resulted in more than 40,600 recorded cases globally and has killed more than 900 people.

Where else is the virus hitting hard? A cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo with 70 cases of the coronavirus has reported an additional 65 infections. On Monday, the British government declared coronavirus an “imminent threat,” giving authorities more power to respond. In Hong Kong, organizers canceled the Hong Kong Arts Festival that was due to run through mid-March.

