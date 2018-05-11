America’s growing divide over constitutional interpretation

A majority of Americans say courts should interpret the U.S. Constitution according to what it “means in current times” not as “originally written,” according a new Pew Research Center survey. This year’s survey results mark the first time a majority of respondents (55 percent) advocate that position and reveal a deep, and growing, generational and political divide over the idea of timeless truth.

“Democracy is working well in America” but not “very well,” according to survey participants. The survey asked Americans about the Constitution, elections, congressional representation, and democratic debate. It revealed respondents’ growing dissatisfaction with the government’s “design and structure.” They called for “significant changes” but demonstrated little consensus on how to achieve that.

But at least one constitutional expert believes the survey respondents’ position on constitutional interpretation indicates a problem with the wording of the survey, not the Constitution.

“Most people think the Constitution should be interpreted to mean what it has always meant,” said Stanford Law School professor Michael McConnell, who served seven years as a judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. “That’s the commonsensical way we read every text.”

In 2005, Pew began asking Americans if the Constitution should be interpreted according to its original meaning or its current meaning. Respondents remained closely divided until 2016, when the originalists began to decline. A 9 percent spike this year among those advocating a “current times” interpretation put them in the majority for the first time.

The poll, taken in January, February, and March, also reveals the widening gap between Republicans and Democrats and millennials and older members of both parties. Democrats who say the Constitution should be interpreted according to “current times” have steadily increased since 2010, from 66 to 78 percent. And while the number of Republicans who agree with the “current times” interpretation shot up 11 percent since 2016, from 19 to 30 percent, they still come in under the 2005 high of 43 percent for GOP-affiliated respondents.

Some judges already use “current times” as a lens for interpreting law and the Constitution. For example, the 7th Circuit last year ruled to expand the meaning of the word “sex” to include “sexual orientation.” But McConnell argues that in too many rulings judges do not apply “current meaning” but “wishful thinking,” offering an interpretation with no connection to the law or the Constitution’s text.

The prevalence of the term “hate speech,” offers a good example. Although the term has no legal definition, hate speech regulations are popular on college campuses, reinforcing the idea that current mantras carry the force of law.

Most significantly, the survey reveals the need for civic education and a critical look at concepts like “hate speech,” McConnell said.

“I’m not even talking about conservative civic education,” he added. “Teach them from the writings of the great progressive jurists. The progressive jurists don’t say silly things like this. The progressive jurists understand that we have a fixed Constitution with enduring principles.”

For now, the federal judiciary remains the most balanced institution in government, McConnell said. But if young people continue to push for unconstitutional concepts like censoring offensive speech, that idea eventually will creep into the courts.

“There is no principle of First Amendment law that is as unshakeable as that speech can’t be censored because it’s found to be offensive,” McConnell said. “This comes from the left and the right. This is not something upon which progressives and conservatives disagree. But that point of agreement is being rejected by a lot of young people.”