America marks a quiet MLK Day
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 1/18/21, 01:59 pm
President-elect Joe Biden and members of his family packed boxes at a Philadelphia hunger relief organization on Monday. He encouraged Americans to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a socially distanced way by volunteering in their communities. The pandemic and tightened security across the nation heading into Biden’s inauguration this week meant fewer ceremonies and events took place than normal.
What else is going on? President Donald Trump issued an MLK Day proclamation but did not have any events on his official schedule. Vice President Mike Pence tweeted: “Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a giant of the Civil Rights Movement who called on our Nation to live up to the highest ideals of our founding.” At King’s home congregation, Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock preached a tribute to the civil rights leader on Sunday, calling on the United States to adhere to “God’s vision of equity.” He condemned the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Dig deeper: Read King’s “Letter From Birmingham City Jail.”
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. She is a Patrick Henry College and World Journalism Institute graduate. Rachel resides with her husband in Wheaton, Ill.
Comments
HANNAH.Posted: Mon, 01/18/2021 06:15 pm
Praise God that today has been a quiet day in honor of the man for whom it was named. Thank You, Father, for inspiring Martin Luther King, Jr., to write, to speak, and to work for the cause of freedom in Your Son's name: "Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly."