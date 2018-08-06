Ambiguous anthem

Every summer has its signature pop anthem, but this year’s comes with sensational and disturbing visuals, too. The video for “This Is America” by Childish Gambino debuted online in early May, and viewers have watched it more than 250 million times.

It opens with Donald Glover, who performs as Childish Bambino, shooting a man seated in a chair. He then goes on to dance happily with schoolchildren. Later he picks up a rifle and opens fire on a choir, then goes on dancing while violence breaks out around him.

“The central message is about guns and violence in America and the fact that we deal with them and consume them as part of entertainment on one hand, and on the other hand, is a part of our national conversation,” Guthrie Ramsey, a music history professor at University of Pennsylvania, told Time.

Ramsey also suggests that the dancers represent how entertainment distracts people from real problems in America. The gunned-down choir could be a reference to the 2015 Charleston shooting, in which a white supremacist, Dylann Roof, killed nine African-Americans in a church basement.

Some are appalled at “This Is America.” Others call it a work of art. But Glover does not have much to say about it.

When TMZ asked him about the meaning of the video, he said, “That’s not for me to say.”

Glover also said, in jest, to a reporter at the 2018 Met Gala, “I just wanted to make a good song, something you can sing on the Fourth of July.”