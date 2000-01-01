Amazon selects New York, Virginia for second headquarters

Amazon announced Tuesday plans to split its highly anticipated second headquarters between New York and northern Virginia. North American cities waged an intense competition to land the Amazon expansion, which is expected eventually to bring 50,000 jobs with it. The company said 25,000 of those jobs will go to Queens, N.Y., and the other 25,000 will go to Arlington, Va. Amazon also plans to open an operations hub in Nashville, creating 5,000 jobs. The online retailer plans to keep its main office in Seattle, where it currently has more than 40,000 employees.