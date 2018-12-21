Amazon’s Hunters criticized as ‘Jewsploitation’

Two Holocaust remembrance groups accuse Amazon of offering anti-Semitic propaganda and a dangerous caricature of horrifying events.

Hunters, an Amazon Prime series set in the 1970s in New York City, tells the story of a group of vigilantes assembled by Holocaust survivor Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino). Their mission: to track down and assassinate hundreds of Nazi officers living undercover in the United States. In one episode, a flashback scene to World War II shows Nazis forcing prisoners at the Auschwitz concentration camp to kill each other in a game of human chess.

Auschwitz Memorial, a charity that preserves the historical site in Poland, called the scene’s inclusion in the show “dangerous foolishness,” adding, “It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy.”

The U.K.-based Holocaust Education Trust also warned that the show’s tone of “flippant entertainment” could embolden people who deny the Holocaust happened.

David Weil, the show’s creator and the grandson of a Holocaust survivor, explained to the Hollywood news site Deadline his reason for making up scenes like the “chess match” one: “Why did I feel the need to create a fictional event when there were so many real horrors that existed? … I simply did not want to depict those specific, real acts of trauma.”

Lior Zaltzman of the Jewish Telegraphic Agency noted that Nazi hunters existed in 1970s America. The most prominent one, Simon Wiesenthal, survived four concentration camps. After the war, he compiled and prepared evidence on Nazi atrocities for the U.S. Army’s War Crimes Section. He spent his life researching and assembling information to help authorities track down and prosecute Nazi war criminals—much less sensational than the methods portrayed on Hunters.

Reviews on Amazon show an almost even split between positive and negative reactions to the show. Fans described Hunters as “captivating” and “truth wrapped in a story of good versus evil.” One told detractors to “calm down, people. It’s a FICTION TV SERIES.”

Critics said the show was disrespectful. “This show is a travesty,” one said. “To replace the honorable work of the real Nazi hunters—Jews—with a multicultural … cast that every streaming service feels required to do these days is an insult to anyone actually touched by the Holocaust & Fascist Germany.”

Hunters is not the only recent Holocaust story to experience a mixed reception. Jojo Rabbit, a film whose writer and director Taika Waititi won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay, garnered disapproval, too. The satirical coming-of-age story is about a Hitler Youth member who discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Jewish reviewer Gabriella Geisinger said Jojo Rabbit makes “people think critically about what it is that informs our beliefs … and … laugh while we do it,” while IndieWire critic Eric Kohn wrote that Waititi’s film “reduces the underlying circumstances—you know, that Holocaust thing—to a superficial prop.”

Waititi later said he thought the film would have gotten less criticism if people knew he was Jewish, but he did not publicize the fact because he didn’t want it to influence people’s reactions to the movie.

Holocaust remembrance groups have also reprimanded Amazon for continuing to offer anti-Semitic publications. Karen Pollack, chief executive of the Holocaust Education Trust, asked Amazon to remove children’s books by Julius Streicher, a Nazi publisher who was convicted of crimes against humanity in the Nuremberg trials and executed. Amazon responded that it took the concerns seriously and listened to feedback: “As a bookseller, we believe that providing access to the written word is important, including books that some may find objectionable.”