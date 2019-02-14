Amazon nixes New York headquarters plan

After pushback from local politicians, Amazon said it will no longer build a headquarters in New York City. The Seattle-based online retailer spent a year conducting a highly publicized search in which cities tried to woo the company with promises of favorable tax policies. In November, Amazon announced it would split its expansion between New York and Northern Virginia, but some New York politicians were unhappy with the nearly $3 billion in tax incentives promised to the retailer. On Thursday, Amazon said it was nixing the New York build and would not look for another location anytime soon. Instead, it will shift the planned growth to other offices in Arlington, Va. and Nashville, Tenn.