Amazon nixes New York headquarters plan
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 2/14/19, 01:02 pm
After pushback from local politicians, Amazon said it will no longer build a headquarters in New York City. The Seattle-based online retailer spent a year conducting a highly publicized search in which cities tried to woo the company with promises of favorable tax policies. In November, Amazon announced it would split its expansion between New York and Northern Virginia, but some New York politicians were unhappy with the nearly $3 billion in tax incentives promised to the retailer. On Thursday, Amazon said it was nixing the New York build and would not look for another location anytime soon. Instead, it will shift the planned growth to other offices in Arlington, Va. and Nashville, Tenn.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
XionPosted: Thu, 02/14/2019 01:37 pm
Politicians should not play favorites by bending the tax laws in order to attract big corporations. Liberal politicians rail against corporations and the rich, except when it is in their own interest. I am all in favor of making a business friendly environment, but it must be applied equally for all.