Amazon, Best Buy join up to sell TVs

Amazon and Best Buy have formed a partnership to sell TVs engineered by the online retail giant. Toshiba and Best Buy’s brand, Insignia, will make the TVs, which will be powered by Amazon’s Fire TV software and its Alexa voice-activated assistant. Amazon has made increasing efforts to establish a presence in brick-and-mortar retail stores in recent years by buying the Whole Foods grocery chain and opening more than a dozen bookstores. Best Buy investors welcomed the news, and its stock rose 4 percent Wednesday. Shares of Roku, one of the first companies to make streaming TV devices, dropped 9 percent. Best Buy will start selling 11 models of the Fire TV this summer in the United States and later in the year in Canada.