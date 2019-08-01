Alt-right and antifa kept apart in Portland

Authorities in Portland, Ore., were prepared for the worst Saturday, but peace for the most part prevailed. More than two dozen local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, descended on the city to monitor dueling rallies by alt-right and antifa groups. Officers arrested 13 people and seized bear spray, shields, and other weapons but were able to keep most of the antifa counterprotesters separated from the more than 1,000 alt-right demonstrators. Both sides claimed victory.

Why an alt-right rally in liberal Portland? Organizer and Florida resident Joe Biggs told The Oregonian he claimed “mission success” on the goal of the “End Domestic Terrorism” rally, which was to draw out and bring attention to black-clad antifa protesters. Early Saturday, President Donald Trump tweeted that “major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an ‘ORGANIZATION of TERROR.’ Portland is being watched very closely.” Biggs said he and the alt-right groups would keep coming to Portland as long as antifa was active.

