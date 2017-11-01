Alone in a crowd

As a child, the only character of South Asian ethnicity comedian Hari Kondabolu saw regularly on TV was Apu, the irresponsible, heavily accented Kwik-E-Mart clerk on The Simpsons.

“This character—the only representation that we have—led a lot of kids who were born and raised here to feel non-American,” said Kondabolu. In his upcoming documentary The Problem with Apu, Kondabolu interviews fellow actors and comedians about their impressions of Apu and the stereotypes of Asian-Americans in the media.

Asian-Americans are the fastest growing ethnic group in the United States. Between 2000 and 2010, the Asian-American population expanded from about 11.9 million people to 17.3 million; it was just 6.9 million in 1990, according to the U.S. census.

Though Asian-Americans made up less than 5 percent of the total U.S. population at the time of the last census, some urban areas such as Los Angeles and San Francisco are 15-20 percent Asian-American.

And those numbers don’t reflect the diversity within the ethnic group. Media have begun to distinguish better between differing groups of Hispanic Americans—Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, for example, explores the cultures of both Dominican and Puerto Rican Latinos—but Asian-Americans often get lumped together in one group.

According to Pew Research, no single country of origin dominates the Asian-American population, though 24 percent have Chinese heritage. Indian, Filipino, Vietnamese, Korean, and Japanese are next, in order of U.S. population size. Each nation has its own language, unlike the countries of origin that comprise the Hispanic ethnic group.

That makes the likelihood of Asian-American youth seeing someone from their same background on TV or at the movies incredibly small, and gives negative stereotypes even more power, Kondabolu said.

“If you only have a handful of representations, each one counts more because that’s the only thing you get,” Kondabolu said. Actor Kal Penn, who is also of South Asian descent and appears in the documentary, suspects Hollywood can get away with mocking Asian-Americans more than other ethnic groups.

“If you had an African-American character—even a cartoon—with the types of stereotypes done for Apu, people would understandably, and very rightfully, [be angry] and the studio would say, ‘We can’t do this. This is not funny,’” Penn said.

The isolating and lonely experiences of many Asian-Americans as described in The Problem with Apu occur not just in the media, but in U.S. churches, too, according Pastor Steve S. Chang of Living Hope Community Church in Brea, Calif.

“White-majority churches often don’t recognize that many of their ‘white evangelical’ cultural attributes aren’t necessarily shared by other cultures: for example, an usher offering a hug to a newcomer, a pastor preaching in holey jeans, an attendee asking a stranger, ‘Where are you from?’” Chang wrote this week on The Gospel Coalition’s blog. “The result is many Asian-Americans faithfully attend and even serve at white-majority churches, but never feel truly at home.”

Chang recommends leaders at multicultural churches give Asian-American attendees specific invitations to get involved in church ministry, rather than waiting for them to volunteer. He also encouraged pastors of white-majority churches to build friendships with pastors that serve Asian-American congregations.

The Problem with Apu airs Sunday at 10 p.m. on truTV.