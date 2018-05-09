Almost a hurricane, Gordon causes damage, one death

Tropical Storm Gordon was very nearly Hurricane Gordon when it rumbled ashore along the Central Gulf Coast Tuesday night. The storm packed maximum sustained winds of about 70 mph, just below the threshold for a Category 1 hurricane. Gordon still proved deadly: The wind knocked a tree over onto a home in Pensacola, Fla., killing a young child inside. No other deaths or injuries were reported, but tornado and flash flood watches remained in effect into the morning hours Wednesday from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle. Some areas could see as much as 12 inches of rain through the end of Thursday.