Alleged Trump mistress fires another legal salvo
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 6/07/18, 01:06 pm
Stephanie Clifford, the woman who claims President Donald Trump paid her not to talk about an alleged affair they had in 2006, sued her former attorney Wednesday, saying he worked with Trump’s lawyers to deceive her. The lawsuit claims that Clifford’s former attorney, Keith Davidson, and Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who is now the subject of a federal investigation, colluded to get Clifford to say on TV the affair never happened. The court filings include supposed text messages between the two lawyers in which Cohen tells Davidson not to let Clifford, who also goes by the name Stormy Daniels, do anymore interviews. Davidson allegedly responded, “100%” according to CNN.
OldMikePosted: Thu, 06/07/2018 02:11 pm
Well, Ms. Daniels aka Clifford, I believe you’ve had your 15 minutes of fame. You can go now. Thank you very much, don’t call us, we’ll call you.
MTJanetPosted: Thu, 06/07/2018 03:48 pm
Now she did return the money, right? Or if not, why oh why is she still blathering? She is to be pitied.