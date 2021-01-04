Alleged California shooter knew his victims

Police identified the suspect accused of shooting and killing four people at an office complex south of Los Angeles on Wednesday as 44-year-old Aminadab Gonzalez. Orange Police Lt. Jennifer Amat told reporters on Thursday that this was not a random act of violence and seemed “to be related to a business and personal relationship which existed between the suspect and all of the victims.”

Do we know anything else? The youngest victim was a 9-year-old boy. The gunman also shot and killed a man and two women. A third woman survived but was injured. The gunman evidently planned the attack ahead of time, including ways to slow first responders at the scene. Amat said he used a lock to secure several entrances. Gonzalez survived but remains hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

