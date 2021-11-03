Allegations against Cuomo intensify

Beth Garvey, the New York governor’s acting counsel, said she reported a groping accusation to the police after the woman involved declined to press charges. An unidentified aide claimed Gov. Andrew Cuomo reached under her shirt at his official residence late last year, the Times Union of Albany reported on Wednesday. Cuomo denied the accusations.

How many women have come forward? Five others, including four who worked for Cuomo, have accused the governor of inappropriate behavior ranging from unwanted kisses and touches to overly intimate questions. Cuomo said he “never touched anyone inappropriately” and “never made any inappropriate advances.” About 60 out of 150 Democratic state legislators have demanded his resignation. The accusations are particularly damaging to the administration on the heels of allegations it covered up the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths early in the pandemic.

