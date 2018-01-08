All 103 people aboard Mexican plane survive crash

All 103 people aboard an Aeroméxico flight survived a Tuesday evening crash in Durango, Mexico. Shortly after the plane was airborne a heavy gust of wind hit it and the pilot aborted takeoff, according to Durango state Gov. Jose Aispuro. The plane first touched the ground with its left wing and both engines tore loose in the crash, but the plane stayed upright. Officials said 49 people were hospitalized, most with minor injuries, although some had burns on a quarter of their bodies. The pilot suffered the most serious injury with a cervical lesion that required surgery. The Embraer 190 aircraft, which was headed for Mexico City, had departed with 99 passengers and four crew members. One passenger, Jackeline Flores, told The Guardian that she and her daughter escaped from a hole in the plane’s fuselage as it filled with smoke and flames. “I feel blessed and grateful to God,” she said.