Algerian president bows out

In a surprise move on Monday, longtime Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika withdrew his bid for a fifth term after his announcement that he would seek reelection sparked widespread demonstrations. The country is the latest North African nation to express discontent against older leaders in a growing movement analysts say resembles with the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.

In a public letter, the 82-year-old leader praised the peaceful protests that began on Feb. 22. He said the April 18 election would be delayed to allow for the creation of an “inclusive and independent” panel that will lead to reforms, including selecting an interim government, revising the constitution, and preparing for the election. The process should be complete by the end of 2019. “This new system and new republic will be in the hands of a new generation of Algerians,” Bouteflika wrote.

The unexpected announcement spurred celebratory gatherings in the capital city of Algiers on Monday. On Friday, hundreds of thousands of protesters had assembled in Algiers and in other cities around the world for the largest demonstration yet against Bouteflika. The discontent started over his run for another term, but soon expanded to criticisms over unemployment and corruption that left power in the hands of a select elite.

Bouteflika, who has served as president since 1999, remains in poor health since he suffered a stroke in 2013 that left him in a wheelchair and away from public view. He returned to Algeria on Sunday after two weeks in Switzerland for “routine medical checks,” according to the ruling National Liberation Front party.

The protests gathered momentum as more than a dozen opposition parties and even members of the ruling party joined the calls for change. Despite Bouteflika’s concession, some of the demonstrators remained wary.

“It’s one small battle won,” Yasmine Bouchene of the collective Les Jeunes Engagés (Activist Youth) told The Guardian. “Bouteflika asked for another year and he got his way. But we are willing to keep fighting.”

A similar uprising has continued since December in Sudan, where demonstrators are demanding that President Omar al-Bashar, who has led the country since 1989, step down. The protests persisted despite a one-year government-imposed state of emergency. Meanwhile, in Egypt, critics are condemning a recent vote by Egyptian lawmakers to approve a constitutional amendment that will allow President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to remain in power until 2034.

The ongoing discontent has brought back memories of the 2011 anti-government protests that began in Tunisia and spread across several other Middle Eastern nations. Abdelrahman Mansour, a human rights activist with a focus on the Middle East, said the protests in Algeria and Sudan show the 2011 movement in the region is still alive.

“Even though some of those autocratic Arab regimes may look stable, they stand on fragile legs,” he wrote in an article for Foreign Policy. “They remain vulnerable to sudden collapse, which would potentially pave the way for chaos in the region.”