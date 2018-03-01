Alfie Evans’ parents lose appeal

A three-judge panel in Britain on Wednesday rejected an appeal by the parents of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans. The Court of Appeal upheld a Tuesday High Court decision denying Tom Evans and Kate James, Alfie’s parents, the right to transfer the toddler to a children’s hospital in Rome for further treatment. Judge Andrew McFarlane said nothing had changed since the court ruled life support should end. Doctors at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool on Monday discontinued life support for Alfie, who has a degenerative neurological condition. After surviving for six hours without assistance, doctors gave him oxygen and hydration. On Wednesday, doctors gave him food. But an attorney for the parents told the court on Wednesday the toddler was “struggling” and needed “immediate intervention.” Doctors are not sure how long he can survive without life support. It is not yet clear if Alfie’s parents will seek another appeal.