Alabama teen faces charges in accidental shooting

Prosecutors in Birmingham, Ala., have charged a teen with manslaughter and illegal firearms possession in the reportedly accidental shooting death of a fellow student at Huffman High School. In a statement issued along with the announcement of charges, prosecutors said Michael Jerome Barber recklessly caused Courtlin Arrington’s death Wednesday after bringing a gun to school. Both students are 17. Investigators initially described the end-of-day, classroom shooting as accidental and have not said what led up to the incident. On Thursday, school officials said the metal detectors installed on campus were not working the day of the shooting, which helped explain how Barber managed to bring the gun into the building. Barber plays on Huffman’s football team and has posted recruiting videos online.