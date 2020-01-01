Alabama Republicans head to the polls

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is trying to make his way back to the U.S. Senate. Republicans in Alabama are voting on Tuesday in a runoff between Sessions, who held the seat for 20 years, and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville. In March, neither candidate received a majority of the vote in the primary, with Tuberville finishing less than 2 percentage points ahead of Sessions. Tuberville also received a boost by gaining President Donald Trump’s endorsement. The winner will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in November.

Were there other key races on Tuesday? Democrats in Maine are picking a candidate to challenge incumbent Sen. Susan Collins, who is running unopposed in the GOP primary. Texas also is holding primary runoffs, including a vote to decide whether Air Force veteran MJ Hegar or state Sen. Royce West will be the Democrat to challenge Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the general election.

Dig deeper: Read Onize Ohikere’s report on primary results from six states last month.