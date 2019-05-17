Alabama outcry

The passage of an Alabama law protecting the unborn from abortion at any stage in pregnancy last week sparked aggressive pro-abortion outrage on social media.
“I had an abortion when I was young, and it was the best decision I have ever made. Both for me, and for the baby I didn’t want, and wasn’t ready for, emotionally, psychologically, and financially,” actress Jameela Jamil tweeted. She and others told stories of their abortions on Twitter using the hashtag #youknowme, started by actress Busy Philipps, to argue that abortion is a good thing.
“I wish my mom HAD aborted me, just to wait for when she was ready so my future sibling who would have been planned, have a happy life,” wrote Twitter user Kaoru Meamaru, who said she was conceived by rape.
Patrina Mosley, director of life, culture, and women’s advocacy at the Family Research Council, told me the Alabama bill’s passage was an encouraging next step for the pro-life movement.
“This bill protects the unborn, and it is the most logical abortion bill that I think we have ever seen if we believe that a person is a person from the moment of conception, and as a human being, entitled to rights,” she said. “But at the same time, seeing the backlash on the Alabama bill was devastating, to see that people can fight so aggressively for killing an innocent child in the womb.”
The Alabama Human Life Protection Act, or House Bill 314, prohibits abortion in all cases except when two physicians determine that it would prevent a “serious health risk” or when the baby has a lethal anomaly and could not survive outside the womb. Abortionists would face felony charges for violating the law, but mothers would not. The sponsors of the Alabama law have said they wrote it specifically to generate a court case that would challenge Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that led to the legalization of abortion nationwide. The law has six months before it would take effect, and the American Civil Liberties Union has said it plans to file suit.
Many pro-life laws prior to Alabama’s measure focused on incremental protections for mothers and babies through informed consent, fetal burial, gestational age limits on abortion, or bills that protect babies from certain abortion methods. A law passed last week in Missouri, for instance, would protect babies from abortion as early as eight weeks into a pregnancy, but it also includes a ladder of optional cutoffs at 14, 18, or 20 weeks of gestation that would take effect if a court ruled against the law.
Missouri state Rep. Nick Schroer, a Republican who authored the bill, said his legislation is “made to withstand judicial challenges and not cause them.”
While pro-life advocates sometimes disagree on how best to roll back Roe, Americans United for Life senior counsel Clarke Forsythe told me that the battle for life doesn’t have two versions.
“The dichotomy is false that there’s incrementalism versus Alabama,” he said. “What we should be thinking about is not incrementalism but prudence, and achieving the greatest good possible given the opportunities and the obstacles.”
Amid the internet frenzy that followed the passage of the Alabama law, blogger Sarah Tuttle-Singer tweeted a challenge: “Dear Pro-Life friends: what have you *personally* done to support lower income single mothers? I’ll wait.”
More than 13,000 people replied to her question, mostly saying how they had helped women or donated their time and resources to groups that do.
“I had a single mother friend who I took into my home, we helped get her daughter into a decent school, introduced her into a caring, Christian community, then all of us helped her establish a home, furnish it, stock the kitchen, and find dignified work. Any other questions?” Twitter user Jenny S wrote.
Tuttle-Singer replied later that she was “moved by answers from pro-lifers” but had not changed her personal stance on abortion.
Whether or not the Alabama law ushers in a new pro-life era in the country, Forsythe said it’s a boon that pro-lifers keep promoting similar legislation: “It’s important for the [Supreme] Court to see the pro-life sentiment in these states and the rejection of Roe v. Wade and its legality, its lawfulness.”
Comments
phillipWPosted: Mon, 05/20/2019 08:41 pm
Yet once again the focus of the abortion debate is not focused in the right place. Those who are "pro-choice" should be asked why aren't they refraining from sexual intercourse if they don't want children? But no one, not even the Christian community, wants to debate abortion on the sex outside of marriage angle.
It's called accountability.
It's called personal responsibility.
Unfortunately, we've completely lost the argument because we don't even know how to ask the right questions.
Paul BryantPosted: Mon, 05/20/2019 08:46 pm
I am sure that I am about to demonstrate my ignorance. I don't think I am understanding the statistics in the article on birth rate. If "The fertility rate was about 1,728 births per 1,000 women in 2018" wouldn't that mean that each woman had an average of 1.7 births in 2018? That would certainly not be a low rate and cannot be true because I don't know any women who gave birth more than once in 2018. That rate would also only require about 2.2 million women to achieve the nearly 3.8 million births. I am obviously missing something. Would someone please enlighten me?
Web EditorPosted: Tue, 05/21/2019 09:01 am
Thank you for writing. For clarification, that's 1.7 births TOTAL for each woman. Not for 2018.
CLARKE MCINTOSHPosted: Tue, 05/21/2019 06:52 am
Pro-lifers face an quandry. Though I agree that the child born of rape or incest is a child and deserves protection, I would willingly embrace new laws that outlawed abortion with the exception of those two causes (if the woman reported the rape or incest at the time) and for the life of the mother (a practical exception we should all embrace because the death of the mother almost always causes the death of the child as well).
Bob CPosted: Tue, 05/21/2019 10:31 am
When you make exceptions based on emotions, then you open Pandora’s Box, to making any exception acceptable. Which pre-born baby is not a human life? Google this quote, “My crime was being conceived through rape. So the next time you hear people talking about exceptions to abortion for rape and incest, think of me. My name is Rebecca. I am that exception.” When you think about It, there is no quandary.
LaneygirlPosted: Tue, 05/21/2019 09:22 am
European countries are way ahead of us in low birth rate. We've all seen the results of their solution: import more Muslim immigrants to do the work (and have the babies.)