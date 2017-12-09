Alabama heads to the polls

Polls opened across Alabama on Tuesday morning in one of the most contentious political races in the state’s history. Despite the national attention surrounding the special election to replace U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate, the Alabama secretary of state’s office predicts just 20 percent of eligible voters will cast a ballot, according to CNN. Republican Roy Moore, the former chief justice for the Alabama Supreme Court, has battled multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, all of which he denies. Democrat Doug Jones was a large underdog for most of the race until women started bringing forward stories about Moore’s conduct. Some polls showed Jones leading by as much as 10 points, but as Nate Silver from FiveThirtyEight warns: Don’t trust the widely divergent polling results. President Donald Trump, who waited until Dec. 4 to formally endorse Moore, gave the Republican an extra boost Tuesday morning. “Doug Jones is Pro-Abortion, weak on Crime, Military and Illegal Immigration, Bad for Gun Owners and Veterans and against the WALL,” Trump tweeted. “Roy Moore will always vote with us.” Polls close at 7 p.m. CST.