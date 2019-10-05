Alabama abortion vote delayed

Alabama lawmakers on Thursday postponed a vote on widespread protections for the unborn after shouting broke out on the state Senate floor. Senators on both sides of the aisle objected to some Republicans removing an exemption for rape and incest from the bill without a roll call vote.

The bill would make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Terri Collins, a Republican, said the exemption would undermine the legislation’s purpose of triggering a court case that could eventually lead the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. The exemptions would muddy the question of whether unborn babies are people with rights, she argued, but lawmakers could come back and add exemptions if Roe v. Wade were nullified and the state could enforce the law.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, a Republican, suggested the lawmakers go home for the weekend to calm down and resume debate on Tuesday. Marsh said he supports the exemption and wants a roll call vote next week. Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, also a Republican, said legislative procedures were properly followed.