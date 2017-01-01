Al-Shabaab claims deadly attack in Somalia

The Somali-based extremist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for a bombing Wednesday in Mogadishu that targeted local officials and a new United Nations envoy from the United States and left seven people dead. The attack occurred less than an hour after UN envoy James Swan left the building following an official visit. Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman was injured and remained in a coma on Thursday.

The female suicide bomber detonated her explosives in a security meeting just yards away from Osman, who was discussing the region’s security with other officials, said police Capt. Mohamed Hussein. This marks the fourth known time al-Shabaab used a female bomber. Information Minister Mohamed Abdi Hayir confirmed the deaths and said six other people sustained injuries. Al-Shabaab released a statement claiming responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted the officials and Swan.

The UN envoy condemned the attack. “I deplore this heinous attack which not only demonstrates a violent disregard for the sanctity of human life, but also targets Somalis working to improve the lives of their fellow Somalis in the Mogadishu-Banadir region,” Swan said.

Hayir said authorities have launched an investigation into how the attacker entered the compound, which requires visitors to pass through at least four metal detectors.