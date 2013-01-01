Al-Shabaab attacks Kenyan capital

The Somalia-based Islamic extremist group al-Shabaab on Tuesday claimed responsibility for an ongoing attack on a hotel complex in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi. Witnesses said at least four armed men rushed into the complex, which also includes banks and offices. Explosions and the sound of gunfire followed. Responding authorities helped people evacuate the building as ambulances and firefighters arrived. Police spokesman Charles Owino said security forces deployed the anti-terrorism unit.

Images from the scene showed dark smoke billowing from the complex and multiple burned vehicles. Al-Shabaab confirmed the onslaught via its Andalus radio station and said its insurgents were still inside the building. No information was available about the number of people injured or killed.

The extremist group staged a similar attack in 2013 on the nearby Westgate Mall in Nairobi, killing 67 people. A magistrate court on Monday ruled three men must stand trial for suspected involvement in the mall attack.