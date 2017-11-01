Airstrikes in Yemen kill at least 15

Suspected Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen late Tuesday and early Wednesday killed at least 15 people and injured more than 30 others. The airstrikes, which took place in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa, targeted a military police camp. Mohammed al-Aqel, one of the guards at the camp, told the AFP news agency there were at least five airstrikes that damaged several buildings and a perimeter wall. The death count is expected to rise, as dozens of people remain trapped under rubble, according to eyewitnesses.The U.S.-backed Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels since 2015. The coalition last week stepped up attacks against the rebels after they killed former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh.