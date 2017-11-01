Airstrikes in Yemen kill at least 15
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 12/13/17, 10:54 am
Suspected Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen late Tuesday and early Wednesday killed at least 15 people and injured more than 30 others. The airstrikes, which took place in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa, targeted a military police camp. Mohammed al-Aqel, one of the guards at the camp, told the AFP news agency there were at least five airstrikes that damaged several buildings and a perimeter wall. The death count is expected to rise, as dozens of people remain trapped under rubble, according to eyewitnesses.The U.S.-backed Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels since 2015. The coalition last week stepped up attacks against the rebels after they killed former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh.
Read more from The Sift
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.