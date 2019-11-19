Aides who heard Ukraine call testify

WASHINGTON—For the first time, the public on Tuesday is hearing directly from witnesses to the July 25 phone call that ignited the impeachment inquiry into the actions of President Donald Trump.

Who are the witnesses? On Wednesday morning, lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee questioned foreign service aide Jennifer Williams and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council. Both were on the line during the president’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom Democrats say Trump tried to pressure into political favors. On Tuesday afternoon, former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and former National Security Council aide Tim Morrison are scheduled to testify before the committee.

