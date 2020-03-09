Aides: Informal budget deal reached

WASHINGTON—House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have agreed on a proposal to keep the government open while Congress debates the next COVID-19 relief bill, Capitol Hill aides said Thursday. Congress must approve the measure to avoid a partial government shutdown on Sept. 30.

Have either party’s leaders commented on the agreement? Neither Pelosi nor Mnuchin has confirmed the conversation. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday that President Donald Trump believed the government could avoid a shutdown. Congress would still have to agree on a complete budget for the next fiscal year, and it’s unclear how long the temporary measure would last.

