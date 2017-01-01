Aid delivery to Venezuela turns violent

Venezuelan leader Juan Guaidó over the weekend called on the international community to consider “all options” in ending the country’s crisis after an attempt to bring in much-needed aid resulted in violent clashes. Forces loyal to embattled President Nicolás Maduro used tear gas and live ammunition on protesters and opposition members who tried to transport food and medicine across the country’s borders with Brazil and Colombia. At least two people died, and 300 others sustained injuries. Officials in the Brazilian border state of Roraima said they treated 22 Venezuelans who suffered bullet or buckshot wounds during the clashes.

Guaidó, who became interim president last month after invoking a clause in the Venezuelan Constitution, called for the mass aid delivery despite Maduro’s rejection of the effort as a military invasion. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will meet on Monday with the Lima Group, consisting of mostly Latin American nations. Guaidó is scheduled to attend the meeting in Colombia, where the officials will discuss the next steps in responding to Maduro’s refusal to step down.