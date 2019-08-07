Aftershocks rattle Southern California

Aftershocks continued on Sunday in Southern California after the strongest earthquake in two decades hit the area on Friday. Gov. Gavin Newsom called the magnitude 7.1 quake a “wake-up call.” He said local governments must take a hard look at alert systems and building codes, and residents need to have an emergency plan for themselves and their families. Officials voiced concerns about the possibility of major aftershocks in the days and even months to come. Seismologists said there could be up to 30,000 aftershocks over the next six months. The area saw a smaller 6.4 earthquake just the day before.

The quake was centered in a remote area but jolted the ground from Sacramento to Mexico. No one suffered major injuries, but roads cracked, fires broke out, and water and gas lines were damaged. Newsom estimated more than $100 million in economic damage and said President Donald Trump called him to offer federal support.