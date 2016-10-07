After settlement, academia still opposes creationist

Biologist Mark Armitage won a wrongful termination settlement from California State University, Northridge (CSUN), but he still faces an uphill battle as a creationist in secular science. Four years ago, Armitage sued the university for firing him after he discovered soft tissue in a Triceratops horn fossil he found on a dig. Armitage believed the soft tissue gave proof dinosaurs roamed the earth thousands of years ago, not millions, as most evolutionary scientists claim. Soft tissue would not have remained preserved for millions of years, he said.

Armitage published his paper in the journal Acta Histochemica but he did not mention his thoughts on the age of the specimen or his belief in a young earth. He showed the tissue samples to some of his students and engaged them in discussion about the age of the fossil. Soon after, according to the lawsuit, his supervisor stormed into the lab and shouted, “We are not going to tolerate your religion in this department.” A few days later, the university fired him.

Even though the school denied religious discrimination and said it lacked funds to continue his position, they settled with Armitage in late 2016 for $399,500, according to Inside Higher Ed. The university said the settlement was not an admission of guilt.

“The decision to settle was based on a desire to avoid the costs involved in a protracted legal battle, including manpower, time, and state dollars,” CSUN spokeswoman Carmen Ramos Chandler said in an email to The Sundial, the university’s student newspaper.

But, Alan Reinach, Armitage’s attorney, said university officials’ willingness to settle with such a large sum of money indicated they believed they would lose the case if it went to court. “The state doesn’t put large, six-figure settlement money out unless they are really concerned they are going to lose,” he told the College Fix.

Although he won the settlement, Armitage reports the discrimination hasn’t stopped. Since the university fired him, he has discovered additional soft tissue in fossils on two different digs, but he cannot find a journal willing to publish his papers. “I’m clearly being blackballed,” he said.

Despite the ongoing discrimination, Reinach called the case an unusual win for creationism: “We are not aware of any other cases where a creationist has received a favorable outcome. This was truly a historic case.”