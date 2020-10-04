Africa’s locust outbreak to worsen

A second wave of locusts, up to 20 times the size of the one plaguing East Africa now, is expected to hit several countries in the region in the coming months. The Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Kenya, and South Sudan are battling the worst locust outbreak in 70 years. Favorable breeding conditions in May likely will trigger a new round of swarms during the start of the harvest season in late June and July, the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization said on Wednesday.

What effects will the locusts have? The UN warned that the pests present “an unprecedented threat to food security and livelihoods.” The countries battling the locusts already struggle with food shortages and are coping with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

