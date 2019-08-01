Africa eradicates wild polio
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 8/25/20, 12:23 pm
Now only Afghanistan and Pakistan still have cases of wild polio, the most threatening form of the disease. The African Regional Certification Commission for Polio Eradication officially declared the continent free of the virus on Tuesday. Despite the progress, 16 African nations have recorded cases of vaccine-derived polio, a mutated form of the weakened virus from the oral polio vaccine.
How is eradication identified? The continent that once recorded 75,000 cases every year received the certification after going four years without recording a new case. The last infection occurred in 2016 in northern Nigeria, which has faced intense insurgent attacks. Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization’s regional director for Africa, said eradication is the culmination of a “massive undertaking, with amazing persistence.” Wild polio is a highly infectious, waterborne virus that mostly affects children younger than 5.
Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read about the day I spent with a polio campaign team.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Comments
HANNAH.Posted: Tue, 08/25/2020 02:00 pm
Praise God for such good news! Thank you, Onize -- and thanks especially for the link to your in-depth report of one day in the “massive undertaking, with amazing persistence.” COVID-19 gives new perspective as I reread your August 2019 report.