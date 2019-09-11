Afghans wary of more carnage

A week set aside to remember the victims of Afghanistan’s 18-year civil war opened with bad news: Peace talks between the United States and the Taliban failed. On Sept. 7, President Donald Trump announced that all chances of a deal with the Taliban were “dead” following multiple attacks that killed one U.S. soldier and many civilians.

Hayat Khan, a 54-year-old whose family home was destroyed in the recent attack on Green Village, said 30 of his relatives sustained injuries. “Here innocent people are killed and there is bloodshed everywhere,” he said. “Who remembers them? Are they not humans?”

Two days later, Martyr’s Week began to honor Afghan soldiers killed in the war with the Taliban that began after the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States. The activities also marked the 18th anniversary of the death of Ahmad Shah Masud, the Northern Alliance leader and anti-Taliban commander who was assassinated two days before 9/11. Hundreds of his supporters took to the streets while government officials organized a wreath-laying ceremony at the Resistance Monument in the capital city of Kabul. Masud’s son, Ahmad Masud, ran a campaign to donate blood to those wounded in recent terror attacks.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan recorded 581 civilian deaths from January to March this year, with 1,192 more wounded. Civilians had hoped a peace deal would provide relief from the regular attacks and deaths. But since the talks fell apart, the Taliban has stepped up its violence.

On Tuesday, the Taliban staged two more attacks. An explosion at a presidential campaign rally in the northern city of Charakar killed at least 24 people. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who was present, left the scene unhurt. A second bombing hours later went off near an army base and the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, killing 22 people, including six military officials.

“We had two ways to end occupation in Afghanistan. One was jihad and fighting, the other was talks and negotiations,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said. “If Trump wants to stop talks, we will take the first way and they will soon regret it.”

The country’s presidential election is also slated for Sept. 28, sparking fears of more violence. The Taliban considers the Afghan government a U.S. puppet and refuses to negotiate directly with it.

Afghanistan-based security analyst Habib Wardak told Al-Jazeera that negotiations remain the best option for peace: “What I’m looking at is an intensified conflict. Sooner rather than later we will have all of the parties coming back to the negotiating table … because there is no way out militarily.”