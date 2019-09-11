Afghans wary of more carnage

Islamic State’s presence in Ethiopia
The Ethiopian military last week said it detained members of Islamic State (ISIS) operating in the country.
Berhanu Jula, the military’s deputy chief, confirmed the group has trained and armed Ethiopians. Security forces continue to monitor suspected sympathizers. “We are watching what they are doing, where they’re moving, whom they’re meeting with, and what connections they have,” he said.
Extremist groups have tried shifting their focus to Ethiopia to take advantage of the country’s political and ethnic unrest. Last month, ISIS militants in Somalia published a three-minute video with chants in Amharic, a major language in Ethiopia. The group also announced plans to release Amharic-language recruitment materials.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed recently warned that al-Shabaab, an extremist group in neighboring Somalia, wanted to extend into the country. —O.O.
Catholics in Thailand and Japan to welcome pope
Pope Francis will visit Thailand and Japan on an official trip in November as the Roman Catholic Church in Thailand marks the 350th anniversary of its official presence. The pope is expected to visit small Catholic communities in both nations and call for global nuclear disarmament while in Japan. —O.O.