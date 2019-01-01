Afghans killed in U.S. drone strike

The United States confirmed that a drone attack in the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on Thursday likely struck some civilians. Local officials said at least 30 pine nut farmers died and 40 others sustained injuries in the attack. The strike targeted an Islamic State hideout, but the United States will work with local officials “to determine whether there was collateral damage,” said Col. Sonny Leggett, spokesman for the American-led coalition in Afghanistan.

What’s happening with the 18-year war? Violence has surged ahead of next week’s national elections in Afghanistan and failed peace talks with the Taliban. The group carried out an attack Thursday on a hospital in the southern town of Qalat in which at least 39 people died and more than 90 others were injured. The same day, the United States announced it cut more than $160 million in direct funding for the Afghan government, citing corruption accusations.

