Afghanistan’s deadly fight for democracy

Rebel attack strikes again at Ebola epicenter in Congo
Rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday killed 15 civilians and abducted a dozen children in an attack at the center of the latest Ebola crisis, once again halting efforts to curb the virus.
Beginning Saturday, rebels with the Allied Democratic Forces targeted Congolese army posts and multiple neighborhoods in the city of Beni. The United Nations peacekeeping mission said its troops exchanged gunfire with the rebels in the city’s Mayangose area.
The Congolese health ministry said the casualties included at least two medical workers. The size of the Ebola outbreak in the northeastern provinces has reached 202 cases, including 118 deaths.
“It will be very hard to stop the outbreak if this violence continues, said Peter Salama, the World Health Organization’s emergencies chief. Similar attacks last month in Beni and another town of Oicha led WHO to limit its response activities. —O.O.
Vietnam activist goes free
Jailed Vietnamese activist Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh arrived in Houston last week after authorities released her on the condition she left for the United States.
Quynh, popularly known as “Mother Mushroom,” began a 10-year sentence last year for Facebook posts that authorities considered anti-state propaganda. She regularly wrote about human rights violations and civilian deaths in the country. Quynh joined her two children and mother on a plane that landed in Houston last Wednesday. She said she knows that other activists in her country will continue to speak up for freedom.
Vietnamese authorities have arrested more than 100 “prisoners of conscience,” according to Amnesty International. In June, human rights lawyer Nguyen Van Dai left for Germany after authorities released him from prison. —O.O.