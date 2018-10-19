Afghanistan’s deadly fight for democracy

As Afghanistan wraps up a parliamentary vote marred by nearly 200 violent attacks and 50 deaths, U.S. officials insist the country can manage the violence and protect the democratic process.

Last weekend’s vote was the first to take place in war-torn Afghanistan since 2010. Afghan officials deployed about 70,000 police and soldiers to guard polling stations after the Taliban and Islamic State (ISIS) vowed to target voters.

On Saturday, at least 36 people died, including 27 civilians, officials said. The next day, 11 people, including six children, were killed after their car hit a roadside bomb in eastern Nangarhar, said Attahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor. Another four men headed for a polling station died in Balkh province when extremists opened fire. Deputy Interior Minister Akhtar Mohammed Ibrahimi said security forces killed at least 31 extremists in clashes.

Despite the violence, officials reported about 4 million out of about 8.8 million registered voters turned out to vote at more than 4,000 polling stations before the polls closed on Sunday evening. Preliminary results will be released next month.

In a televised speech, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani thanked voters for turning out, saying, “Afghans did not only show their enemies that they would not surrender to any threats or warnings, but that they also have the power and will to defeat their enemies.”

Ahead of the vote, the Taliban claimed responsibility for multiple attacks that killed seven parliamentary candidates. In one of its more brazen moves, the insurgent group on Thursday targeted a high-level security meeting in Kandahar province, killing two prominent provincial officials and injuring U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeffery Smiley. Gen. Scott Miller, the U.S. and NATO military commander in Afghanistan, was present but escaped unhurt.

Following the strike, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said he believed the Afghan forces are capable of quelling the Taliban’s insurgency. “We remain absolutely committed to an Afghan-led Afghan reconciliation,” Mattis said at a conference last week in Singapore.

On Saturday, Gen. Joseph Votel, the lead U.S. military commander in the Middle East, similarly said the Afghan troops could handle the unrest. “My assessment is the Afghans are resilient to this,” he said. “I don’t consider it to be something that will change the security situation.”

The United States currently has about 14,000 troops stationed in the country to assist Afghan forces and has spent nearly $900 billion on U.S. military and reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan, but the violence persists. Seven U.S. troops have died in combat this year in the country as the Taliban’s insurgency continues.

Graeme Smith, a consultant with the International Crisis Group, acknowledged Afghanistan’s forces continue to lose ground to the Taliban. But despite the surge in violence triggered by the elections, Smith said the Afghan unrest requires a diplomatic solution.

“There needs to be more serious negotiations with the Taliban.” Smith said. “There aren’t any formal talks happening yet, but I think we’re actually getting closer to that.”