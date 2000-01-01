Afghanistan frees 149 hostages held by the Taliban

Afghan forces on Monday rescued 149 hostages from the Taliban hours after their kidnapping, officials said. The militants attacked a convoy of three buses traveling through the Khan Abad district in the country’s northern Kunduz province. The passengers were traveling to Kabul, the capital city, from Badakhshan and Takhar provinces when the militants ambushed them. Interior Ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the militants still held 21 hostages as Afghan forces continued to engage them. At least 21 Taliban militants died in the fighting, Rahimi said. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani extended a conditional cease-fire to the insurgents during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, beginning Tuesday.