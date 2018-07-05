Afghan mosque bombing kills 14 people

An explosion Sunday inside an eastern Afghan mosque, where people also gathered to register as voters, killed at least 14 people and injured about 33 others, officials said. Talib Mangal, spokesman for the provincial governor in Khost, confirmed the attack. “The blast happened while people were busy with prayers, meanwhile in other parts of the mosque, people had gathered to get their voter registration cards for the election,” he said. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, and the Taliban denied any involvement. Islamic State (ISIS) and Taliban militants remain active in Afghanistan as the country prepares for elections in October, the first since 2014. Last month, an ISIS suicide bomber killed 60 people and injured 130 others after targeting a voter center in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital.