Additional quakes rock Indonesia

Multiple earthquakes on the Indonesian islands of Lombok and Sumbawa killed at least 13 people over the weekend as the region continued to recover from quakes earlier this month that killed hundreds of people. At about 10 p.m. on Sunday, a shallow 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Lombok, followed by strong aftershocks. The shaking triggered landslides and sent people running for shelter. National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho on Monday said at least 11 people died in Lombok and Sumbawa. Two other people died earlier Sunday from another 6.3 magnitude quake. More than 1,800 houses were destroyed.