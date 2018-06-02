Acts of mercy

Tariff tension
President Donald Trump’s tariffs on the EU, Mexico, and Canada stirred dissension within the GOP last week.
“This is dumb. … We’ve been down this road before—blanket protectionism is a big part of why America had a Great Depression,” Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said. “‘Make America Great Again’ shouldn’t mean ‘Make America 1929 Again.’”
Trump in March instituted global tariffs on steel and aluminum but exempted some United States’ allies. The new rules placed a 25 percent tax on imported steel and a 10 percent tax on imported aluminum. Last week, Trump said he would allow exemptions for the EU, Mexico, and Canada to expire in May.
The White House released a statement saying that excessive steel and aluminum imports “threaten to impair national security. … Excessive imports are driven in large part by the worldwide glut from overproduction by other countries.”
The move drew criticism not only from the affected countries, but also from Republican leaders.
“I disagree with this decision,” House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said. “Instead of addressing the real problems in the international trade of these products, today’s action targets America’s allies when we should be working with them to address the unfair trading practices of countries like China.”
Mark Perry of the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) said the tariffs don’t just hurt other countries; they hurt American consumers as well. He argues tariffs raise prices on products in the United States, harming the economy instead of helping it.
“Artificially raising taxes and prices for American firms and households is a form of self-inflicted, self-imposed economic poison,” Perry said. —Kyle Ziemnick