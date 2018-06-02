Acts of mercy

President Donald Trump is on a roll pardoning high profile individuals recently, including conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza, former vice presidential aide Scooter Libby, former sheriff Joe Arpaio, and Alice Marie Johnson, a woman for whom reality TV star Kim Kardashian West advocated. Boxer Jack Johnson also received a rare posthumous pardon for what Trump called an unfair, racially motivated conviction.

Then, earlier this week, Trump started talking about an even more personal pardon—one for himself.

The New York Times on Saturday reported on a letter from the president’s legal team dated Jan. 29 to special counsel Robert Mueller, the man investigating Russian interference with the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. The letter declared the lawyers’ belief that if Trump wanted to, he could shut down the entire investigation and even pardon himself. On Sunday, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani walked back those statements on Meet the Press, calling a self-pardon “unthinkable” and stating it would likely lead to an immediate impeachment.

Then Monday morning Trump tweeted: “As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?”

Brad Jacob, constitutional law professor at Regent University, told me the ability to pardon is a function left over from the English monarchy. It also has limits: The president may not pardon state offenses, only federal ones, and he may not pardon an impeachment.

Otherwise, there’s no way to know for certain whether a president could pardon himself because no one has ever tried it.

“Nothing in the Constitution bars it,” said Jacob. “But pardoning himself seems like … we’ve just left the rule of law behind.”

Last month, Trump told reporters he might also pardon the “unfairly treated” Martha Stewart because she “used to be my biggest fan in the world.” Democrat Rod Blagojevich, the former Illinois governor serving jail time for trying to sell former President Barack Obama’s U.S. Senate seat, also hopes for a pardon. His wife, Patti Blagojevich, appealed to Trump in a television interview last week.

“[Prosecutors] create crimes where there are no crimes,” she said. “It takes a strong leader like President Trump to right these wrongs.”

Presidential pardons often elicit criticism from the opposition: President Gerald Ford and other historians agree his pardoning of former President Richard Nixon likely cost him re-election. But the founders included the power to pardon in the Constitution for good reason, which Alexander Hamilton explained in The Federalist Papers: “The criminal code of every country partakes so much of necessary severity, that without an easy access to exceptions in favor of unfortunate guilt, justice would wear a countenance too sanguinary and cruel. … On these accounts, one man appears to be a more eligible dispenser of the mercy of government than a body of men.”