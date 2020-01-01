Actor Sean Connery dies
by Hannah Phillips
Posted 10/31/20, 11:41 am
Scottish actor Sean Connery, who originated the role of British spy James Bond, has died at age 90. Connery had small roles in musicals, television, and film before his breakthrough performance as Bond in Dr. No. His depiction of the debonair MI6 agent so impressed author Ian Fleming that he rewrote the character with a Scottish heritage in later novels. Connery starred in seven Bond films: Dr No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), and Never Say Never Again (1983).
What other roles did Connery have? Connery starred as a British general in A Bridge Too Far (1977) and as a Soviet submarine captain in The Hunt for Red October (1990). He won an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role as a Chicago cop in The Untouchables (1987). Before becoming an actor Connery served in the Royal Navy and worked as a lifeguard, coffin polisher, and truck driver—and even as an artists’ model. In 2000, Queen Elizabeth II knighted the actor for services to film drama.
NarissaraPosted: Sat, 10/31/2020 12:58 pm
Sean Connery was a great actor who never managed to live up to his potential. He was wonderful as James Bond. No mention was made of Marnie, which is also one of his best. But until The Untouchables, his career seemed to be mostly a string of B movies with some questionable themes. I've read he also didn't have a lot of patience with the inner workings of Hollywood, particularly many producers and directors. He seemed to come into his own in his later years, playing on his still good looks and taking parts of characters who had grown wiser as they had grown older (for example, The Hunt for Red October).