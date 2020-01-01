Actor Sean Connery dies

Scottish actor Sean Connery, who originated the role of British spy James Bond, has died at age 90. Connery had small roles in musicals, television, and film before his breakthrough performance as Bond in Dr. No. His depiction of the debonair MI6 agent so impressed author Ian Fleming that he rewrote the character with a Scottish heritage in later novels. Connery starred in seven Bond films: Dr No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), and Never Say Never Again (1983).

What other roles did Connery have? Connery starred as a British general in A Bridge Too Far (1977) and as a Soviet submarine captain in The Hunt for Red October (1990). He won an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role as a Chicago cop in The Untouchables (1987). Before becoming an actor Connery served in the Royal Navy and worked as a lifeguard, coffin polisher, and truck driver—and even as an artists’ model. In 2000, Queen Elizabeth II knighted the actor for services to film drama.