Actor Burt Reynolds dies at age 82

Film and television star Burt Reynolds died on Thursday at age 82. His agent Todd Eisner confirmed his death, but did not give further details. The rugged and charismatic actor had a long and wandering career. He starred in the 1972 Oscar-winning film Deliverance and the 1997 Oscar-nominated film Boogie Nights, as well as commercial favorite Smokey and the Bandit and the 1990s hit TV show Evening Shade. Reynolds had stints of success—he was Hollywood’s top-grossing star every year from 1978 to 1982, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But he also had his share of flops and embarrassments, including a handful of box-office bombs, a nearly-nude centerfold in Cosmopolitan magazine, and a public and spiteful divorce from his second wife, Loni Anderson. He was also briefly married to British actress Judy Carne and had a longer relationship with actress Sally Fields in the late 1970s and early ’80s. “My career is not like a regular chart, mine looks like a heart attack,” he said in 2001. “I’ve done over 100 films, and I’m the only actor who has been canned by all three networks. I epitomize longevity.” He and Anderson adopted a son, Vincent, who survived him.