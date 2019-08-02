Actor Albert Finney dies at age 82

British actor Albert Finney died Thursday at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London after complications from a chest infection. He was 82. His family said Friday that he “passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side.” Finney became famous after starring in Tom Jones in 1963, earning him the first of five Oscar nominations. He earned other nominations for his roles in Murder on the Orient Express, The Dresser, Under the Volcano, and Erin Brockovich. More recently, he appeared in the James Bond thriller Skyfall and two of the Bourne films.

Finney was born May 9, 1936, and grew up on the outskirts of Manchester, England. He studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London and performed in stage productions in addition to his on-screen roles. He is survived by his third wife, Pene Delmage, son Simon, and two grandchildren.