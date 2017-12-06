ACLJ attorney joins Trump team

Attorney Jay Sekulow, best known for his work with the American Center for Law and Justice, has joined the outside legal team defending President Donald Trump against possible accusations that might come from the Russia probes. The FBI, Congress, and a Justice Department special counsel are all investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and whether Trump or his associates knew about it. In a Friday blog post on the ACLJ website, Sekulow blasted former FBI Director James Comey, echoing other Trump defenders who said his testimony vindicated the president. “With his testimony, Comey’s case against President Trump collapsed like a house of cards,” Sekulow wrote. He also accused Comey of breaking the law when he asked a friend to give a reporter a memo detailing one of his many conversations with Trump. Sekulow will join longtime Trump attorney Marc Kasowitz on the Russia probe defense team. The ACLJ, founded by Pat Robertson, focuses on religious liberty issues and has advocated for the rights of Americans imprisoned abroad.

We Sift the news so you don't have to.