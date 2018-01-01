Accused synagogue shooter to face death penalty

Federal prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing 11 people in the deadliest attack on American Jews. Robert Bowers, 46, has pleaded not guilty to 63 charges stemming from the shooting in October 2018 at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Why the death penalty? In a court filing Monday, prosecutors referenced Bowers’ premeditation, motivations, and lack of remorse as reasons. Bowers allegedly shouted anti-Semitic slurs as he burst into the synagogue armed with a semi-automatic rifle and three handguns. He surrendered after police officers shot him.

